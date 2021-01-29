Michael Collins Jan 29, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Michael CollinsMichael Collins, 67, died Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at his home in Gillette. Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Journey Church in Gillette. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Blood drive sees great participation amid pandemic COVID-19 counts stay low in Campbell County, no new cases Thursday 2 of 5 police chief applicants are local Dad and Daughter ball to take place near Father's Day Two more days left to donate Christmas trees Pandemic help wanted: Fast food managers, road race experts GameStop soars, and Wall Street bends under the pressure EXPLAINER: Why GameStop's stock surge is shaking Wall Street Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPolice share body cam footage of Nov. officer-involved shootingMother charged as accessory in child abuse caseBarbara Erickson'No charges are warranted' in Gillette officer-involved shootingA wary Wyoming watches as new president targets fossil fuelsDouglas man’s second battle with COVID mimics heart attack, destroys gall bladderMan found with 8 ounces of meth faces federal chargesAnthony 'Tony' PolanchekTwo Camels break school records in season-opening meetGrizzly, 34, confirmed as Yellowstone region's known oldest Images Videos CommentedCheney says she'll vote to impeach (11)Cheney says it was 'with a heavy heart' that she voted to impeach Trump (11)Three commissioners criticized for refusing to sign petition (7)Long, cold wait highlights senior COVID-19 vaccine clinic (4)Wyoming GOP condemns Cheney (3)'Backed into a corner:' Locals react to unrest at U.S. Capitol (3)Majority of House members vote for 2nd impeachment of Trump (3)America first (3)Tribal nations oppose drilling of 5,000 wells in Wyoming (2)Residents react to turbulent day at U.S. Capitol (2) Latest e-Edition Gillette News Record To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Featured Businesses Gillette News Record 1201 W. Second St., Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-9306 Currently Open Website CAM-PLEX 1635 Reata Drive, Gillette, WY 82718 307-682-0552 Currently Open Website Momentum Physical Therapy 305 W. Lakeway Rd, Gillette, WY 82718 307-696-6045 Currently Open Website Gillette Reproductive Health 1304 W. 4th Street, Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-8110 Website Campbell County Cemetery District 804 S Emerson Ave, Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-3125 Website Campbell County Recreation Center Wright Wyoming 250 Shoshone Ave, Gillette, WY 82718 307-682-8527 Currently Open Website Events Powder River Transportation / Coach, USA 1700 E US Highway 14-16, Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-0960 Website 307 Realty Team 39 Town Center Dr., Suite 100, Gillette, WY 82718 307-670-8307 Currently Open Website Ads Find a local business Top Newspaper Ads NOWCAP Bulletin
