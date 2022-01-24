Devon Louis Beesley, 29, of Gillette died peacefully Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at University of Colorado Hospital, in Aurora, Colorado, from complications of COVID.
A celebration of life will be take place Feb. 26 in Chehalis, Washington.
He was born July 29, 1992, in Centralia, Washington, to Marvin and Shelley Beesley. He graduated from W.F West High School in Chehalis in 2010.
He was a hard worker who always made sure to support his family. After a successful kidney transplant in January 2019 due to acute kidney failure, he made the move to Gillette to work for Walker Inspection with his brother. He and his family lived in Gillette for two years and loved every minute of it.
Mr. Beesley is survived by his wife, Paige Beesley of Gillette; sons Hunter and Colton Beesley; parents, Marvin and Shelley Beesley of Chehalis; brothers, Tyler Beesley of Gillette, and Cody and Justin Beesley of Chehalis; grandparents, Robert and Jacqueline Lenzi of Rochester; his childhood best friend, Chris Salts of Vancouver, Washington; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
