Emily Walker Schmidt, 71, of Cheyenne, died Sunday, May 21, 2023.
Funeral services begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 24 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lovell. Burial will follow in the Lovell Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home in Gillette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.