Joseph Andersen passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, at home with loved ones by his side in Spearfish, South Dakota.
Joe was born Nov. 18, 1939, to Ferdinand and Eleonora (Rasmussen) Andersen at his grandmother Rasmussen's home near Palermo, North Dakota.
Joe grew up on the family farm and after a graduation in 1958 (and a noteworthy state high school basketball single game scoring record) he went to work for his brother, Roy, in the old fields, which he said was his favorite job ever.
During his life Joe worked as a rodeo rider, stock car driver, in the oil fields, was an independent contractor, administrator and near professional bowler.
Joe met his current wife, Shirley Hassebroek Simons, in Gillette, where they worked side by side in a successful business.
In the late '80s, they moved to California where they ran and operated the large, tight-knit community of Plaza Del Rey. Joe was recognized by the California State Legislature there with the commendation stating "his efforts and integrity for over 12 years made a real difference in the lives of thousands of park residents." A former friend said they were so beloved and truly the heart and soul of the people there.
In retirement, Joe and Shirley moved to Grandbury, Texas. Their home there was a showpiece that was featured in the Grandbury Now magazine.
When not working in his beautiful yard, Joe loved living on and golfing the course at de Cordova. Joe was an active member of his beloved Triple Cross Church, where he found his love for his Savior, Jesus Christ.
When Joe worked, rode horses, drove cars, snowmobiled in the Big Horns, or completed tasks, he was an extremist — perfectionist — daredevil.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Floyd, Roy and Constance (Charnetzki).
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Hassebroek Simons Andersen; and his beloved sister, Agnes Grant; his children, Tim Andersen, Gary Andersen, Jeffery Andersen, Donna Andersen, Curtis Andersen, Tiffani Andersen (Terri) Archibald, Robert Simons, Bear Simons, Tina (Jim) Startz and Heidi (Dan) Wasick. He will be missed and was admired by so many of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In his last days, he would tell us that we should all get along and be kind — words we should all live by.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
