Surrounded by her husband who was the absolute love of her life, her children, grandchildren, close family and friends — while held tightly in the arms of her baby bear — Judy Pownall was called to Heaven by the good Lord on Friday, May 8, 2020, after a short and very unexpected battle with cancer.
Visitation is from 2-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Judy was born Feb. 18, 1948, in Flaxton, North Dakota, to John and Eunice Mattson. From ages 2 to 16, Judy lived with a very special aunt and uncle to her, Auntie and Albert Redman, along with her childhood best friend Shep, her German shepherd.
At the age of 16, Judy returned to her family home in Kenmare, where she was well known for being a “wild child.” She graduated High School in 1966 and continued her education, studying data processing at trade school.
Judy was a loving mother of four children: one son, Troy (1969) and three daughters, Tanya (1977), Brandy (1980) and Stacy (1983).
She was a very loving, dedicated, doting, playful and protective mama bear. Her children and their well-being and safety was always Judy’s top priority. Even after her children grew up, they were always her “baby bears.”
In 1993, Judy and her daughters moved to Gillette to start a new life where Judy could be close to her big sister, Marge.
Upon settling in Gillette, Judy took a bartending job at American Legion Post 42 where she became a member and remained a member until the day of her passing.
Judy also worked hard to obtain her real estate license and became an agent for ERA Boardwalk.
While working at the Legion, Judy met the love of her life, her soulmate and forever partner, Bryan Pownall (aka Mr. P and Lil’ Darlin’). They dated for 16 years to “make sure they could live together” before marrying at The Lodge in Deadwood on Feb. 18, 2010, in the presence of her kids and sister, Marge.
Judy would often joke that neither her nor her "Lil’ Darlin" would be able to forget their anniversary as it also was her birthday.
In 1994, a special man, Mike Willis, who would later become Judy’s son-in-law came into her life when he started dating Judy’s oldest daughter, Tanya. Mike immediately became like a son to Judy, so much so that Judy would pretend to be his mom and excused him from school in Tanya and Mike’s high school years.
As adults, Tanya often accused her mom of loving Mike more than her since she often sided with and agreed with Mike in their little spats, be it serious or fun.
In 2010, Tanya and Mike blessed Judy with a grandson, Xavier Willis, who Judy loved and adored. Prior to Xavier’s birth, Judy had been blessed with her first two grandsons, Alex Knight and Hunter Harlow, from her second daughter, Brandy Kay Nix, who passed away in 2004.
Following the loss of Brandy, Judy did all she could to keep in close contact with the boys and enjoyed and cherished every moment she got to share with them. She was a very proud grandma when she was told Alex would be joining the military following his high school graduation, and she bragged about it constantly with pride.
Judy’s youngest daughter, Stacy, blessed her with thee beautiful granddaughters, Destiny, Mercy and Libby, between 2003 and 2006. Judy often made sure to remind Stacy what a pain in the butt her and her sisters — especially her and Brandy — had been when they were kids and got lots of laughs and giggles when her granddaughters got into mischief, reminding Stacy she could not get too mad as they were just acting like their mother had to her.
In 2007, Stacy brought a special man, Bobby Koester, into their family and he became just like a son to Judy immediately. In 2008, he officially became Judy’s son-in-law. Just like Tanya with Mike, Stacy often wondered if Judy loved her son-in-law more.
Judy gained three more grandsons when she and her first-born child, Troy, rebuilt their relationship. Though she did not get much time to know them, she was proud to call Thomas, Trever and Tyler Sandersfeld her grandsons, and in her final days her face lit up to have them by her side.
She was very happy to have her son Troy in her life and was very proud of the man he had become.
Through Judy’s union with Bryan she gained three stepsons and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved and treated as if they were her very own from Day One.
In 1996, Bryan bought out the Bears Den in Rozet for he and Judy to build a business together as Judy had always wanted to own a bar.
Bryan, Judy and the youngest two daughters relocated to Rozet, and Judy fell in love with the country life. The bar ran as a country style bar until 1999, when it was renovated into an exotic dance club for adult entertainment.
For many years Judy became a second mother, friend and a confidant for many of the girls she employed. Though her patience was often tested, anyone who worked for Judy knew that she had their backs and they could always count on my mom to be by their side, even in the worst of times.
Judy enjoyed the time spent with family and friends and to her, her friends were her family. She loved unconditionally and without question or judgement. She strongly believed that life was too short to hold grudges or be angry over things you could not change or control.
She was a protector, a very loving woman and a personal cheerleader for anyone who needed it. She loved life. Judy left a positive and radiant impact on the world and every person she met, even if only for a moment.
Her husband, children, grandchildren and close family and friends never had to wonder if Judy loved them, they always knew. Judy will be so very missed by her family, friends and all other people whose lives she impacted.
Her family is very grateful and thankful for every moment and memory they got to share with her until her last breath.
Judy is survived by the love of her life, Bryan Pownall; two daughters, Tanya (Mike) Willis and Stacy (Bobby) Koester; one son, Troy Sandersfeld; three stepsons, Jack (Keri) Pownall, Paul Pownall and Brett Pownall; three sisters, Marge Rudland, Candy (Dave) Jensen and Cheryl (Doug) Sandersfeld; three granddaughters, Destiny Nix, Mercy Nix/Cline and Libby Nix; six grandsons, Alex Knight, Hunter Harlow, Xavier Willis, Thomas, Trever and Tyler Sandersfeld; goddaughter, Koni (Doug) Aho; special non-biological children, Yvette Schissler, Rya Brandenburg and Janae Holiday; special friends, Diane Ryan, Linda Lake, Bobbi Jo Mattson; and numerous other grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Judy was preceded in death by her darling daughter, Brandy Kay Nix; brother, Jack Mattson; special aunt and uncle, Auntie and Albert Redman; mother and father, John and Eunice Mattson; mother- and father-in-law, Jack and Ruth Pownall; and her two special canine companions, Shep and Ming.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
