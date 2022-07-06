Travis "Chief" McElwain, 41, of Gillette died Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Campbell County Health. An autopsy is pending.
A celebration of life is from 4-7 p.m. July 9 at the Moose Lodge of Gillette: 2704 Hackathorn Ln.
Travis was born Nov. 10, 1980, in Sturgis, South Dakota, to Kenneth McElwain and Sheela VanDamme, where he was raised and educated, and later moved to Lake Havasu, Arizona, for a short time before relocating to Gillette. He attended Sage Valley Junior High and Campbell County High School, where he received his GED.
In 1998, he met Melissa Schirado and they were blessed with two daughters. They were married Sept. 8, 2007, and later divorced in 2020, but always remained close friends.
Mr. McElwain worked for several years in the coal mines. He was a big Bronco and Harley Davidson fan. His passions included riding in derbies, riding motorcycles, spending time with his daughters and family, camping and barbecues. Everyone knows he was one heck of a cook!
He was proud to find out he was going to be a grandpa in October to a little boy.
Travis is survived by his ex-wife, Melissa; daughters, Jennifer Sams, and Madison McElwain of Gillette; parents, Kenneth (Liberty) McElwain of Sturgis and Sheela VanDamme (Dale) of Gillette; stepmother, Dawn McElwain of Lake Havasu; grandpa, Fred Goff and grandma, Jeanette McElwain of Sturgis; brothers, John McElwain, Jerry VanDamme, Jonathon VanDamme, and Kyle Morris, all of Gillette, and Jason McElwain of Pipestone, Minnesota; sister, Ashley McElwain of Gillette; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Farrell Nightwine; grandmother, Pat Goff; grandfather, Lee McElwain; three aunts; and two uncles.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
