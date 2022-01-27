Lillie Ann Hoffman of Gillette passed away Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
She was born Dec. 28, 2009, in Gillette to Kayla Hoffman and Joshua Unterseher. Lillie came into this world prematurely and left this world far too soon.
Lillie attended Meadowlark Elementary since kindergarten. She was a sixth grader at the time of her passing. She loved going to school. Lillie was very fond of her teachers.
Lillie demonstrated kindness always. She always accepted others. She had an infectious laugh and a great sense of humor. When she would start laughing it would take a while for her to stop. You couldn’t help but join in. Lillie loved to draw and doodle. She had become quite the artist. She would fill the pages of several sketch books. Lillie also enjoyed the show "Friends" and anime. Lillie loved stuffed animals. She had an impressive collection, including several larger than her.
Lillie enjoyed talking with her friends. She was always concerned if someone was upset or treated badly. Her concern for others was very evident. Her best friends were Carlos and Addison. Lillie made an impact on all that knew her.
When Lillie wasn’t at school she was by her mom’s side. They had an exceptional bond that was noticed by all. Lillie also enjoyed spending time with her brother, Colter and her grandparents Charlene and Mike and uncles Robert and Zach. She was becoming quite good at playing Phase 10 around the table with her family.
Lillie is survived by her parents, Kayla Hoffman and Joshua Unterseher; brother, Colter Hoffman; half siblings, Willow and Gabe Unterseher; grandparents, Charlene and Michael Smith, Rob and Tonia Hoffman, Deb and Doug Unterseher; uncles Robert and Zachariah Hoffman, Ethan Smith; aunts Melissa Smith, Holly Unterseher, Jenn Grossi; and several other extended family members.
A celebration of life for Lillie will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Pastor Dan Holden officiating. Casual attire.
Memorials, condolences and donations may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
