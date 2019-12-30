Ruby Lee Locken of Isabel, South Dakota, passed from this life Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at the age of 92 years, two months and 14 days at Five Counties Nursing Home in Lemmon, South Dakota. She had been there since March 8, 2019.
Funeral services for Mrs. Locken begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Isabel Community Center, with Vicar Teri Gayer of the United Congregational Church officiating. Burial is in Hillview Cemetery in Isabel.
Visitation is from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Isabel Community Center.
Special music will be provided by Pat Kjellsen, organist, and Keith Gall, soloist.
Serving as honorary casketbearers are her granddaughters, JeriLynn Martinson, Carol Johnson, Jenny Snyder, Blanche Guernsey and Tara Hafer.
Serving as active casketbearers are her grandsons, Lance Locken, Troy Locken, Allan Locken, Kyle Locken, Travis Locken, Toby Locken, Jason Locken, Justin Campbell, Lonn Campbell, Jaret Campbell, Dustin Locken and Kenneth Wanke.
Ruby Lee (Pladsen) Locken was born Oct. 11, 1927, in Isabel, the third daughter of Ernest and Byrda (Smith) Pladsen.
She grew up on the family farm and attended the Van Dusen country school through the eighth grade, then attended high school in Isabel.
She earned her GED and graduated with the class of 1947. She attended college in Spearfish, South Dakota, and while there was a part of the mob in the "Passion Play" one year.
She married the love of her life, Earl Duane Locken, on Dec. 19, 1945, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. To this union six children were born: Duane, Jerry, Robert, Barbara, Dale and Joan.
She was a devoted, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Her family was everything to her and she was so proud of all the children in her life.
She was not an idle person. She loved to be busy and was truly a hard worker.
She also was very involved in her community. Some of her jobs included teaching at rural schools for four years, as a teacher's aide in the Isabel school for 10 years, a part-time worker at Phil's Custom Meats, Isabel Elevator, a grocery store and the Isabel Nutrition Site, retiring from there at the age of 88.
She loved working as it gave her a reason to get out of bed and kept her out among other people.
Ruby Lee and Duane were members of the Square Dancing Club and Isabel Saddle Club. She was a longtime member of the UCC Church and a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 120 and held an office on the state level as emergency fund chairwoman in 1983. At that time she also served the longest time as president of the Isabel unit from 1977 to 1981. She was an Auxiliary member for 74 years.
She enjoyed her flower bed, gardening and for many years loved to quilt.
Ruby Lee is survived by her sons, Duane (Ruth) Locken of New Lisbon, Wisconsin, and Dale (Susan) Locken of Gillette; daughters, Barbara Campbell of McIntosh, South Dakota, and Joan (Kenny) Wanke of Gillette; sisters, Lucille Schnabel of Houston, Texas, and Darlene Geyer of De Smet, South Dakota (who also passed away Dec. 25, 2019); 17 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl, in 1989; parents, Ernest and Byrda in 1988; two sons, Jerry Locken in 2011 and Robert Locken in 1975; two grandsons, baby boy Locken in 1973 and Boyd Alec Campbell in 1973; one great-granddaughter, Nekcol Hannah Locken in 2005; sisters, Dorothy Pogany, Doris Eastman and Elaine Cundy; sisters-in-law, Murelenne Petrini and Dawn Locken; and six brothers-in-law, Ernest Pogany, Fran LaBonte, Gene Schnable, Robert Geyer, Jack Petrini and Harold Locken.
Condolences may be sent to the family at evansonjensenfuneralhome.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
