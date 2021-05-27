Floyd Laray Speigelmyer, 84, of Cheyenne died Sunday, May 23, 2021, at home surrounded in love with his family by his side.
Visitation is from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, June 1 at the Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at the Valley View Cemetery in Torrington.
Floyd was born Jan. 29, 1937, in Cody, Nebraska, to Lewis “Lewie” Abraham Speigelmyer and Dessie Lee Speigelmyer.
He was only able to complete his education through the eighth grade because he rode a horse to school, and if the river became too high to cross or if he couldn’t open a gate, he wasn’t able to make it to school.
His family moved to Custer, South Dakota, where his father died when Floyd was only 13 years old. He then moved with his mother to Brookings, South Dakota, where his mother died when he was 15.
His mother had arranged for him to go stay with his older half-brother, Charles “Lee” Deaver.
Floyd had bought a Model A truck, filled a barrel with gas to siphon out of for his trip, and he and his dog, Jigs, set out for Martin, South Dakota.
He attempted to go back to school after he moved to Martin, but unfortunately his brother, Lee, broke his hand and Floyd had to stay home to milk cows and take care of the ranch.
When Floyd turned 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. While in the Air Force, he earned his GED.
Undeterred by numerous life challenges, Floyd was a very kind, simple and fun-loving man. If someone was in need, he would be quick to help them out. And despite his limited education, he was a stickler for manners and using proper English when speaking.
After honorably serving his country, Floyd married Joy Wilkinson on March 24, 1962, in Gillette. They had three children, Suzie, Gary and Bruce.
Early in their marriage, employment-related travel allowed them to live in Wyoming, South Dakota, Nebraska, Colorado, California and Oregon.
In 1971, Floyd and Joy returned to Gillette. Floyd worked as an electrician and obtained a Master Electrician License in both Wyoming and North Dakota. In 1978, he went to work for Belle Fourche Pipeline (subsidiary of True Oil) and retired after 28 years of service.
Floyd and Joy were avid campers and loved to spend time traveling and meeting up with family and friends in their RV. After retiring, they moved to Henry, Nebraska, in 2006.
Unfortunately, Joy passed away in May 2007. They had been married 45 years.
Floyd ran and was elected to the town counsel of the village of Henry in 2006 and served until 2014, when he moved to Cheyenne to live with his daughter.
Floyd is survived by his daughter, Suzie Osterloh of Cheyenne; two sons, Gary and Bruce Speigelmyer of Gillette; nine grandchildren, Krystal Mansur of Pinedale, Larissa Warren of Cheyenne, Joanna Mansur of Gillette, Janelle Plank of Prescott, Wisconsin, Shalee Tinney of Rapid City, South Dakota, Joseph Speigelmyer of Gillette, Ashley Speigelmyer of Sevierville, Tennessee, Randall Speigelmyer of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Stephen Speigelmyer of Gillette; and seven great-grandchildren, Logan Mansur of Cheyenne, Landon Plank of Prescott, Wisconsin, Jackson Speigelmyer of Gillette, Lily Plank of Prescott, Trinity Tinney of Rapid City, Arlo Mansur of Pinedale and Taylor Quinnell of Gillette.
Floyd was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis “Lewie” Speigelmyer and Dessie Pullman; brother, Charles “Lee” Deaver; sisters, Lucy Balo and Opal McCoy: and his wife, Joy Speigelmyer.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at both Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and Davis Hospice.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in Floyd’s name to Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home, 2222 Russell Ave., Cheyenne, WY 82001, or be made online at schradercares.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
