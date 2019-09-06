Darin C. Barekman
Darin C. Barekman, 46, of Gillette died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, near Hulett from injuries he sustained in an automobile accident.
A celebration of life is from 2-7 p.m. Sunday at the American Legion in Gillette. The family invites anyone attending to bring a covered dish for a potluck.
He was born Sept. 24, 1972, at Elemdorf Air Force Base in Alaska to Cathie Vories-Berry and Gary Barekman, and was raised in Vincennes, Indiana.
Mr. Barekman worked as a weatherization tech at the Council of Community Services and was an avid rock climber.
He is survived by his parents; children, Justin and Sierra Barekman; sister, Tammy Barekman; stepbrother, Joe Berry; fiancée, Kelly Jo Anderson; one nephew; and one stepson.
He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
