Sherry Thomas
Sherry O’Hair Thomas, 70, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Gillette.
Funeral services begin at 1 p.m. Friday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Marty Crump officiating.
Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Contributions to support the cost of final wishes and condolences may be made at gillettememorialchapel.com. Condolences also may be attached to the death notice at gillettenewsrecord.net.
