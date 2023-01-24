Shawn D. Cook, 70, of Gillette, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at home, of prostate cancer.
A funeral mass begins at 11 a.m. Feb. 2 at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery.
Shawn was born Nov. 29, 1952, in Oceanside, California, to Dudley and Mary Collins Cook.
Born into a Marine Corps family, he also lived in post-WWII Japan; in Dumfries, Virginia; Sharon, Massachusetts; and Embden, Maine, before venturing to the University of Wyoming, where he received degrees in zoology and botany, along with a certificate in Secondary Education. He later became a Registered Nurse at Gillette Campus.
After a tour as an Army medic in Germany, Mr. Cook met Vicki Semlek at the University of Wyoming and married at St. Matthew’s Church in Gillette on Aug. 17, 1984. Both taught high school in Weslaco, Texas, for several years. Mr. Cook went on to work as a nurse in hospice, behavioral health, and corrections.
Mr. Cook was known for his empathy and kindness to all creatures. He enjoyed recording changes in nature of his beloved Wyoming and was a keen observer of nature’s cycles, long before environmental concerns were popular. He was a minimalist before it was fashionable, a male nurse before the need was critical, and a solace to the sick, an advocate for the mentally ill, and a guardian for the dying.
Shawn is survived by his wife, Vicki; son, Hugh; brothers, Michael Cook of Sydney, Australia, and O’Bannon Cook of Georgetown, Texas; sisters, Maria Collins of Brookfield, Wisconsin, and Margaret Rubenacker of Canton, Massachusetts; and numerous nieces and nephews of three generations will remember their uncle.
He wanted to thank all those throughout his life that gave it happiness and meaning.
Shawn was known as a kind person so in lieu of flowers, please consider a random act of kindness.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.