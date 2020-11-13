Oliver C. Stenbak Jr., 73, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at his home in Moorcroft.
He was born Dec. 20, 1946, in Powers Lake, North Dakota, to Oliver C. Stenbak Sr. and Evelyn (Webb).
Mr. Stenbak was drafted in 1966 and served in the Army. Upon returning from Vietnam, he married Judith Ann Johnson on Nov. 22, 1968.
The couple moved to Gillette in 1970. The family moved to an acreage near Moorcroft in 1982.
Mr. Stenbak spent his career working for different companies as a truck driver, heavy equipment operator and mechanic. He enjoyed working on machinery, gardening, driving into town for coffee and his animals.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 52 years, Judi; son, Brian Stenbak; daughter, Tande Stenbak; brothers, Melvyn, Norman and Steven; sister, Marcia; and five grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Howard.
No services are planned at this time.
Condolences may be sent to Judi Stenbak, 55 Trailcreek Dr., Moorcroft, WY 82721, or attached to this obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
