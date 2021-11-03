Carrie Jo Brenner, 46, of Gillette passed away Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Campbell County Memorial Hospital.
A celebration of life begins at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 at Walker Funeral Home in Gillette with Myrna Wenger officiating.
Carrie Bochman Brenner was born March 8, 1975, in Yankton, South Dakota, to Merlon and Kathy (Haynes) Bochman. She grew up on a farm in Tyndall, South Dakota, and attended school at Bon Homme Christian School and graduated from Avon High School in 1993 in Avon, South Dakota.
After high School she attended college in Norfolk, Nebraska, and graduated with an associate's degree in computer science.
In 2016, she moved to Gillette to be with her high school sweetheart Glen Brenner. The couple was married twice, once in 2020 and the next was 2021.
Carrie enjoyed many outdoor activities. She loved to garden and do her own canning. Carrie spent many hours spinning her own yarn and knitting items from her yarn. She loved to read many kinds of books in her spare time.
Carrie always had a smile on her face and was willing to help anyone in need. She will be missed by a host of family and friends. Once-in-a-lifetime you meet someone who changes everything.
Carrie is survived by her husband, Glen Brenner of Rozet; her big dog, Sid; son, Cody Anderson of Clinton, Washington; stepson, Colbie Ladd of Barronett, Wisconsin; parents, Merlon and Kathy Bochman of Rozet; brother, Cory Bochman of Viborg, South Dakota; father-in-law, John Brenner of Rozet; brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Jen Brenner; nieces, Anabell, Katie and Kelly Brenner all of Rozet; great-niece, Kouvr Brenner; and numerous relatives and friends.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
