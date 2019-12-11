Sadie Falk Johnson, 102, a World War II veteran, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Allnutt Drake Chapel in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Friday at Allnutt Drake Chapel.
Graveside services with military honors begin at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a note to the family at allnuttftcollins.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
