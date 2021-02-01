Peyton Grace Hepp, stillborn daughter of Breannon Hepp of Gillette, died Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Buffalo.
Funeral services begin at 2 p.m. Thursday at Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo with Pastor Don Paulson officiating. Burial will be in Willow Grove Cemetery with graveside services after the funeral.
Donations in Peyton’s memory may be made to the Johnson County Health Care Center Labor and Delivery in care of the Harness Funeral Home, at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo.
Online condolences may be made at harnessfuneralhome.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
Peyton is survived by her mother, Breannon Hepp of Gillette; maternal grandfather, Mark Hepp of Buffalo; maternal grandmother, Kandi Ruby, of Buffalo; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents.
