Hershiel W. McCarty, 85, of Gillette, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. Friday at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home, 2003 W. Wheeler, Aransas Pass, Texas.
Visitation is from 5-9 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Hershiel was born to parents Charles and Miriam McCarty on March 30, 1934, in Kyle, Texas.
He was a very loving and Godly man. He served in the Army and was deployed to Germany. After getting out of the Army, he attended South West Texas State in San Marcos.
He worked at Williams Natural Gas until retirement in 1996. He and his wife owned and ran with his children Mac’s Big Country Wild Game Meat Processing for many hunting seasons.
The Lord called him to become a pastor in Rawlins, associate pastor in Lancaster, Texas, and Denver, Colorado, and a chaplain of Wyoming State Penitentiary.
He was known as always being positive and as a very honorable man. People loved being around him. He dedicated himself and his work to the Lord.
His family, friends and all who knew and loved him will miss him dearly. We know as the Lord says in John 3:16, “For God so loved the world, that he gave is only begotten Son, that whosoever believed in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Wanda McCarty; daughter, Audra Brown; parents, Charles McCarty and Miriam McCarty Clark; sisters, Vera Hussian, Kathleen Baldridge, Lilly Charlene and Oudia McCarty; and brother, David Clark.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Jill McCarty, Janice Kay Gugula, Vicki Hollander and Marishia Brown; grandchildren, Phillip Rowley, Amanda Terrell, Malachi Bennett, Kamen Grubbs, Mariel Rezner and Danielle Nelson; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Lois Virginia Dittfurth, Carolyn V. Andrews and Mildred Ann Hunt; brothers, Wallace Lee McCarty, Thomas Jerry Clark, Joseph Carol Clark and John Wesley Clark; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Charlie Marshall Funeral Home, 2003 West Wheeler Ave., Aransas, TX 78336.
Condolences also may be expressed at charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
