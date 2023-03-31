Gary R. Lewis, 75, of Gillette, died Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center, surrounded by his family, after a short battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Funeral services with military honors begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 6 at Family Life Church with Pastor Marty Crump officiating.
Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Gary Ray Lewis was born July 15, 1947, in Gillette to Paul and Myrtle (Moser) Lewis. He was raised and educated in Campbell County attending country school before moving on to high school, graduating in 1965 from Campbell County High School.
He continued his education at Casper College, graduating with an associate’s degree in agriculture. Upon his completion of his schooling, he went to Denver and enlisted in the Army. He trained at Fort Benning, Georgia, to be a paratrooper. One rainy day he was asked to take a test and to get out of the weather, he agreed. He passed with high honors and was selected to be a medic in the Special Forces.
As a Green Beret, he served from 1969-1970 in Vietnam. Here he became a highly decorated soldier. After his tour he returned home to help his father on the family ranch.
For 42 years Mr. Lewis continued his service to his country by honoring fallen service members and veterans as Drill Team Commander for American Legion Post 42.
Mr. Lewis married Judy Farris on Feb. 13, 1975, in Sedona, Arizona. Together the couple made their home on their ranch raising their two children: Phil Lewis and Dena Knox. Their ranch was his favorite place to be — he loved the cattle, land and the work.
Mr. Lewis was an avid reader and enjoyed listening to old country music and learned to love classical music.
Gary will be missed by his wife of 48 years; children; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Paula Lukehart; a favorite sister-in-law; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and several aunts and uncles.
Memorials in Gary’s name are suggested to benefit Family Life Church or the charity of one’s choice.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
