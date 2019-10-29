Christine Marvella (Schlattmann) Sessions
Christine Marvella (Schlattmann) Sessions, 75, of Casper died at home Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.
She was born July 13, 1944, in Gillette to Harvey and Marvel Schlattmann.
She grew up in Moorcroft, where she met Terry Sessions in high school and they later married Sept. 5, 1966, in Rapid City, South Dakota.
They raised three children: Russ, and twin daughters, Sara and Amy. The family was sealed together July 14, 1981, in the Provo Utah Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She faced myriad of health challenges, including Parkinson’s disease, with a wit and sense of humor that hid her pain and endeared her to all who met her.
Her greatest joys were her family, playing the piano, sewing and traveling and exploring with “T,” her husband Terry.
Mrs. Sessions is survived by Terry, her husband of 53 years; son, Russell J.; daughters, Sara Jo and Amy; five grandchildren; brother, Loyal Schlattmann; and sister, Ardis Milliken.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Marvel Schlattmann.
Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Friday at the Poplar Building of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1922 S. Poplar St., Casper.
Visitation for family and friends begins at 9:30 a.m. on the day of the service.
A graveside service begins at noon Saturday at the Byron Cemetery in Byron.
Remembrances for Mrs. Sessions may be made to Powell Special Olympics at West 1st 239, Casper, WY 82601.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences may be attached to this obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.