It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Zain Alexander Robidart on Friday, July 31, 2020, in Gillette.
A celebration of his life begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Walker Funeral Home with a reception to follow at the Greenway Event Center, 2200 Greenway Drive in Gillette.
Zain was born Nov. 26, 1996, to Marcie Robidart and Joel Robidart in Estes Park, Colorado.
Zain graduated from the Wyoming Cowboy Academy in 2013, joining the Air Force at the early age of 17.
Zain loved travel and new experiences. In his short life, he lived in Colorado, Wyoming, Texas, Utah, Oklahoma and Hawaii. He had a predilection for the beaches of Mexico and most recently spent a short time in Paris.
Along with his huge heart, Zain was known for his distinctive sense of humor and wit. While he made those around him laugh, he was always up for serious conversations about anything from esoteric theories to optimum physical fitness.
While Zain’s life was short, it was full, and although we will miss him every day, especially his witty sarcasm, he will live in our hearts forever.
Zain is survived by his parents, Marcie Robidart of Denver and Joel and Renee Robidart of Gillette; three brothers, Kayle (Madison), Rocco and Rayce; grandparents, Peggy and Scott Robidart, Monica Sigler, and Jeff and Ginny Sigler; and countless extended family and friends.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
