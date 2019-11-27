Gillette resident Nolan D. Bartz, 89, died peacefully Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.
Funeral services begin at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center Chapel with Chaplain Donny Edwards officiating. A private family burial at Mount Pisgah Cemetery has taken place.
Nolan was born Aug. 30, 1930, in Harvey, North Dakota, to Chester and Ella Bartz. He was raised on his parent’s homestead near Anamoose, North Dakota.
During the Great Depression, the family worked hard on their farm. He graduated from Anamoose High School in 1948 and attended college in Dickinson, North Dakota.
He joined the North Dakota National Guard, where he served 19 years, retiring with honor at rank of captain. He served active duty at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. His officer training was completed there.
He was given command of the Harvey, North Dakota, National Guard. He served his country with honor. He loved God, family and his fellow man.
His sense of humor was a joy to family and friends. No matter the situation, his humor, fun with jokes, and respect of people, lifted spirits and brought smiles.
He married Jane Lundgren of Williston, North Dakota, who he met at Baptist Bible Camp in Lake Metigoshe, North Dakota. They were married June 26, 1959, at First Baptist Church in Portland, Oregon, where she lived with her parents.
Following their marriage, they returned to Anamoose and lived on the farm. They had two daughters, Naomi and Dori. When it came time for special education for Dori, Nolan knew they would need to move to wherever it was available.
He accepted a position as FMC sales manager of a seven-state area, enabling his family to move wherever Dori and Naomi could receive the best education.
In Brookings, South Dakota, he and Jane started a group home for developmentally challenged residents.
They moved to Gillette in 1991. He and his family were members of First Baptist Church. He served as deacon for many years and taught Pioneer Club young people.
His hobby was building quarter-scale model airplanes. He and Jane organized a Gillette national fly-in for model fliers from United States and foreign countries. After retirement, he worked fun jobs as a greeter at Kmart and WalMart.
Nolan is survived by his wife, Jane; daughter, Naomi (Tony) Didier; grandson, Chris (Cora) Didier; great-grandchildren, Paxton and Addi; granddaughter, Nikki Didier of Spearfish, South Dakota; granddaughter, Chelsie (Colby) Aaberg; great-grandson, Zion; and great-granddaughter, Emersyn Jane.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Dori.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences may also be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
