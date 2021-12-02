Richard Lee Broyles, 97, died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Great Plains Health in North Platte, Nebraska.
Graveside funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Mount Pisgah Cemetery in Gillette.
Memorials may be made to the Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home in Mullen, Nebraska.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Colyer Funeral Home and friend may send their condolences to the family at www.colyerfuneralhome.com.
