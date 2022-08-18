Terri Glass, 78, of Gillette passed away Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at her home, surrounded by family.
Terri was born April 2, 1944, to Mary E. (Baker) Martin and Ernest H. Martin, the eldest of six children. She was raised truly poor and vowed to do better, which she did. She was an "A" student in high school and through college.
Terri married Roger H. Glass in June of 1961, when she was a child of 17. Living as many young couples did, renting for a time, eventually acquiring a farm in Illinois, and raising their two children, Kimberly and Roger. In 1989, the couple sold their family farm in Illinois and moved to Wyoming where they bought their family ranch, known as the Son Ranch, making it the family's forever home. Terri and Roger have made a beautiful place for their kids to raise their grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well.
Terri had a great love for animals and country life; she loved her life on the Son Ranch. Out of love and respect for her, this family lifestyle will live on.
Terri was a jack of all trades and master of many. She was a professional, working as a paralegal for 27 years at Empfield Law Office in Gillette. Her career was cut short when the attorney died.
Terri enjoyed the Christian lifestyle and instilled that in her family. She and Roger taught their children to be strong and stand for what is right, regardless of the fight. She has been referred to as a spitfire more than once. They also taught us to stand up for the underdog and help those who are in need. Terri had a generous spirit, if she saw a person in need, she prayed and asked the Lord what to give. She would advocate for persons or groups in need, Veterans and St. Jude's to name a couple of her favorites.
Terri and Roger's strong work-ethic was passed on to the entire family and they led by example to be hard workers and never just take. Earn your way by the sweat of your brow as the Bible says. She has done so much for others it's hard to focus on just a few examples.
Terri loved her family greatly and will be remembered for doing good things and having good times. A woman of faith, she is with the Lord and he has called her home. She is singing and praising the Lord along with her parents in heaven. Jesus is having a hard time walking with her clinging to his feet! Terri said she would do that...after all, she always told us she is his favorite! We are not ready for her to go; we are missing a wonderful loving mother, grandmother, and Nana. She taught us how to listen to the Lord and follow the Holy Spirit's direction.
Those she has left behind who knew her and loved her greatly are her husband of 61 years, Roger H. Glass; daughter, Kimberly Glass Dalby Hopson; son, Roger G. Glass; grandchildren: Joshua T. Glass, Tara L. Glass, Aaron P. Dalby and Jacob C. Dalby; great-grandchildren: Martin E. Saucedo, Brayden L. Saucedo, Natalie L. Alvarado, Kylee J. Dalby and Aaron R. Dalby; siblings: Johnny Martin, Jerry Martin, Alice Martin Wendt and Tammy Martin Thomas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Richard Martin.
Terri will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
A private family service will take place.
Memorials in Terri's name may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Remembrances also may be shared via the internet at WalkerFuneralGillette.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
