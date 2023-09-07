Former Gillette resident, Taylor Sutter, 32, of Washington, Indiana, died suddenly, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at Campbell County Health, while vacationing in Gillette. An autopsy is pending.
Celebration of life is from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Peregrine Global Services office training room, 640 N. U.S. Hwy. 14-16 in Gillette.
During the past several years he worked as a botanical scientist in Owensboro, Kentucky, and in his spare time he loved to grow organic plants and mushrooms.
Mr. Sutter was loved by everyone he touched, and he lived for being outdoors, camping and fishing and spending time with friends and family.
Taylor is survived by his parents, Beverly and David Sutter; sisters, Stephanie Sutter, Diana Sutter, and Caitlyn Sutter; one niece; and grandmother, Betty Tooley.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Martha and Bernie Sutter and Charles Tooley.
Condolences may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
Please, no gifts or flowers are necessary — just kindness and love in Taylor's name.
