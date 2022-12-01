Gillette resident Nina Bannister, 94, died Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.
Funeral services for Nina Bannister took place at 10 a.m. Nov. 19, 2022, at Gillette Memorial Chapel. Visitation took place from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 18, 2022, at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Nina was born in Oshoto, Wyoming, to Jakob and Elizabeth (Wiebe) Reimer on March 3, 1928. She was the ninth of nine children so her dad always said that is why he named her Nina. She started school in 1935 in Hulett and walked miles to school one way with her siblings. The family later moved to Sundance where she attended high school. She was the prettiest girl in her class, her future husband always said.
Gene Bannister and Ms. Bannister eloped to Hardin, Montana, with their two best friends. The couple moved to Sheridan where Mr. Bannister built their first house. The couple had four children — David, followed by Linda, Connie and Steve. They made their home in several towns including Red Lodge, Montana, Cody, Wyoming, and finally settled in Gillette.
The two opened Gene’s Furniture and with the exception of helping at the store at times, Ms. Bannister was a stay-at-home mother. She started a childcare business in 1980 and helped raise a multitude of children before retiring in 2007. Ms. Bannister was a woman of deep faith and her greatest desire was to see her children, grandchildren, and all those greats come to salvation in Jesus. She also hummed all the time, which was the sign of a thankful heart.
Nina is survived by her children, David Bannister, Linda Bricker, Connie Rothenbueler and Steve Bannister; 12 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Gene Bannister; brothers, Hank, Alvin, Loyd and Carl Reimer; and sisters, Stella, Ida, and Zelma.
Ms. Bannister was the last in her family from the greatest generation.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to "Gillette Young Life," 1303 Fourth Ave., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
