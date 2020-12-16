David Eugene Potter, 74, formerly of Big Horn, Gillette and Edgemont, South Dakota, passed away suddenly Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Apache Junction, Arizona.
Dave was born Sept. 21, 1946, in Monte Vista, Colorado. He attended school in Edgemont and Lusk. In 1995, he graduated magna cum laude with an associate degree in welding from Sheridan College.
On Nov. 12, 1967, he married Merry J. David in Lusk. From this union, they created two beautiful daughters, Rhonda and Deborah.
He worked at the Homestake Gold Mine and Turbo Prop Aircraft in South Dakota before becoming a locomotive engineer for BNRR in Edgemont and Gillette. Dave had a passion for representing his fellow railroaders as the local chairman for the BLE Union for many years.
Dave, better known as “PA,” enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren and the family pets. His hobbies included camping, fishing, Boy Scouts, Denver Broncos, Corvettes, old cars and his Harley. He loved telling stories to anyone who would listen.
Dave accomplished many things on his bucket list throughout his lifetime.
Dave is survived by his daughters, Rhonda (Jason) Potter-Curry of Gillette and Debbie (Ric) Potter-Siemers of Colstrip, Montana; four grandchildren, Brandon Siemers, Triston Siemers, Jaxin Curry and Alixandria Curry; his estranged wife, Merry Potter of Sheridan; siblings, Gordon (Faye) Potter, Clifford Potter, Evelyn (George) West and Bertha (David) Mages; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Josephine; brothers, Larry Potter and Lynn Potter; as well as cousins, nieces and nephews.
At this time, no funeral services are planned.
Condolences for the family can be sent to Rhonda Potter-Curry, 5106 Grand View Court, Gillette, WY 82718.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
