Barbara (Reynolds) Swingholm
Barbara (Reynolds) Swingholm, 72, of Rozet died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Close to Home Hospice House in Gillette.
Graveside services will be held at a later date.
She was born Dec. 18, 1946, in Gillette to Clark and Katie (Reardon) Reynolds. She was raised in northeast Wyoming and attended rural schools, graduating from Campbell County High School in 1965.
She worked in various cafés. During a brief marriage to Maury Neugebauer she had two sons, Wade and Matt. In the late 1970s, she went to work for Decker’s in the bakery department.
Later she met the love of her life, Garry Swingholm, and they were married Feb. 14, 1980. She was extremely happy that their families became one. They made a home for their boys in Gillette.
Mrs. Swingholm loved to dance regardless of who she was dancing with. She enjoyed traveling and moving from place to place to be with her son, Matt, when he was transferred with the U.S. Army.
She loved camping and seeing the different sites while they were traveling. She was a very happy grandmother and loved spending time with all her family.
Mrs. Swingholm is survived by her husband, Garry; son, Matt Swingholm of San Antonio, Texas; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and brothers, Aldin Reynolds, Clark Reynolds, John Reynolds and Harry Reynolds, all of Rozet, and Chuck Reynolds, Dan Reynolds and Kelly Reynolds, all of Gillette.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Wade.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
