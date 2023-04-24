Former Pine Haven resident, Roderick W. Hancock, 85, of Sundance, Wyoming, died Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the Crook County Memorial Hospital.
Graveside services begin at 2:30 p.m. Monday, April 24 at Black Hills National Cemetery with military honors provided by the U.S. Army and the Spearfish Honor Guard. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Rod was born June 28, 1937, to Walter and Ruth (Davis) Hancock in Twin Bridges, Montana, and graduated from high school in 1955.
On Aug. 9, 1959, he married Mary Margareth Kaatz.
In August of 1961, Mr. Hancock joined the U.S. Army and served until July of 1963. Following his service in the Army, he and Mary resided in Dillon, Montana.
Mr. Hancock transferred to Spearfish, South Dakota, in 1972 with the U.S. Forest Service where he worked until retiring in 1984. Retirement was not for him, so he went to work for Lawrence County for another 15 years and retired completely and decided it was time to move to Pine Haven.
Rod is survived by his wife, Mary of Sundance; daughters, Christi Haggberg of Spearfish and Cheryl Wolff of Colony, Wyoming; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Juli Hancock; brother, Allan Hancock; and sisters, Louise Balkovetz and Phyllis Byers.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established to the Wyoming Assisted Living Center in Sundance.
Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.