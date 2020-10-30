Rhoda Irene (Hall) Tate died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. For the record — cancer, which she battled for over 20 years — didn’t beat her. It was a tie and it died when she passed away.
Rhoda loved her husband if 40 years, Dave; her children, Vick Morgan and Joy Haskell; and her grandson, Tristan Haskell. She also loved her sometimes eccentric siblings, Deanna (Art) Gallegos, Nancy (Pam Crist) Butcher and Kurt Hall.
She was preceded in death by her father, Dean W. Hall; and mother, Eldee Swope Hall.
Everybody dies, but not everybody really lives. Rhoda lived!
She and Dave moved to the ranch north of Gillette in 1989, where they raised happy cows.
Rhoda worked in the coal mines for 10 years to afford the ranching habit. She was a member of the Campbell County Cattlewomen and even served as president.
She was part of a Bible study group (the church ladies) that she truly enjoyed. She liked reading and had the healthiest habits of anyone. She loved to walk with her dogs, and I swear she could out-walk most horses.
She was happiest on the back of her big grey Owen gathering miscreant cows. Many friends and family will picture her on the horizon riding out.
Rhoda’s burial was a beautiful ceremony attended by her closest friends and family. It took place at the family ranch Oct. 12.
Please have any memorials you may wish to offer sent to Stillwater Hospice of Lovell.
To all her friends and family who brought joy to her in the last months of her life, thank you. And especially to Pam Laue, whose kind presence, in the worst of times, was the best.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.