Ronald "Ronnie," "Grandpa Ron," Scott Maddox was born Sept. 5, 1941, in Fayette, Alabama, and raised in Quincy, Illinois. Ron was honorably discharged from the United States Navy after three years of service, and worked in sales for the remainder of his career, retiring as a groundskeeper for golf courses.
Ronald was a sportsman and loved hunting, fishing, bowling, and golf. As a smooth talker, he had a story for any situation, and many jokes that will linger in the minds of his family and friends. Hot summer days on the patio with cold drinks and homemade ice cream are a part of how Ronald’s legend will be remembered.
He loved his family and numerous friends. His guttural, light-hearted laugh will resonate with those who remember sharing a warm, starlit evening in his company.
Ron was preceded in death by his father, Aaron Maddox; mother, Anna Belle Maddox; brother, Ralph "Buddy" Maddox; and sister, Dorothy Wilper.
He is survived by his wife, Dolores Maddox; brother, Lamon Maddox; sons, Chase (Debbie) Maddox, Chad (Michelle) Maddox, Tim (Debbie) Wright, and John Wright; daughter, Paulette Iliff; ten grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Ron passed away in peace at home in Kearney, Missouri, on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in the loving company of his wife and sons, after sharing laughs and old family videos. He will be dearly missed but never forgotten.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
