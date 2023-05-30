Clarence William Terry was born to Frank William and Waneta Mae (Hightower) Terry on Dec. 24, 1929, in Wheatland. He was welcomed by older sister Wilma Jean Edmundson and an extended family of cousins his age with whom he shared many adventures.
Born at the beginning, and living through the Great Depression, Dad developed a tremendous work ethic and an uncanny ability to make something out of nothing. Beginning at 14 years old, Clarence’s work ethic was noticed around Wheatland and ultimately landed him a job as a stockman at 17 with Bell Telephone’s Mountain States Tel and Tel.
Dad always considered himself a telephone man and was a loyal employee of “Ma Bell.” He enjoyed the camaraderie of the construction and maintenance crews that he worked on, and later supervised, and the many customers and businesses around central and northeast Wyoming that he provided long-term services to.
He was well-liked, and growing up, it's remarkable how many folks were quick to ask if we were Clarence’s kids. We were always proud to respond affirmatively. Many of Dad’s dear old coworkers would show up on weekends with their families in tow for brandings, remodeling projects, and some great dinners and conversation afterward. He worked for Ma Bell/AT&T continuously for the next 35 years.
When Clarence left home at 18, he traveled around Wyoming, making friends wherever he worked. In 1951, he volunteered for the Army. Dad served in the Communication Corps of the 7th Army, stationed in Boeblingen near the Black Forest, rebuilding the telephone lines in Germany under the Marshall Plan.
He continued to serve his community as a 4-H leader and school board member until his children were grown and an active Rotarian throughout his retirement years.
A man with hands-on experience and ready to help on any do-it-yourself project, Dad had an uncanny way of showing up and making things just a little easier during home construction, or reconstruction projects. Much to Mom's consternation, however, he would often stay late into the night to “make good progress” or “just help finish things out.”
Upon discharge from the army, Clarence returned to Wyoming and back to work as a telephone lineman. While working in Jackson Hole, he accepted a blind date orchestrated by mutual friends of a lively and beautiful young teacher, Peggy Ann Murray. Falling into a love that lasted until her death in 2020, Clarence and Peggy were wed June 24, 1956, at the little log Chapel of the Transfiguration in Moose, Wyoming.
The young couple transferred to Sheridan where they were blessed with three children: Julia, Murray and Michael.
Both of our parents loved and longed for the ranch environment they had been raised in. In 1964, the couple had saved enough for a down payment on a ranch ten miles north of Sheridan, moving the young family into an old ranch house on the Lower Tongue River.
Clarence and Peggy’s hard work raising cattle paid off and the ranch prospered. In 1979, the couple sold the ranch and moved to Ranchester. Clarence retired in 1984 to ranch full-time, act as a director for Ranchester State Bank, and travel around the world with Peggy. Notable trips included several visits to England, a return visit to Germany, Australia, and a last family trip to Russia.
Dad always was a gentleman and an excellent example for his family. He always maintained a soft spot for young families or people experiencing difficult times. But people from all walks of life tended to gravitate to him because he always took a genuine interest in them.
Clarence lived at Sugarland after Peggy died in 2020, enjoying the society of many old friends and acquaintances and being lovingly assisted by the staff there and special caregivers.
Clarence is survived by his daughter, Julie (Joe) Gerlach; sons, Murray (Crystal) Terry and Michael (Susie) Terry; grandchildren, Heather Gerlach (Mark) Arambel, Elise Gerlach (Jeremy) ZumBerge, Anissa (Chris) Zamzow, Kaitlynn Terry (Brad) Hirst, Rachael Terry (Rich) Cofield and Tom Terry who will especially miss him, along with great-grandchildren Gavyn, Addie, and Avery Zamzow, MacCorra Rose Arambel, Tyson and Amelia ZumBerge and Felicity and Michael Clarence Hirst.
In lieu of flowers, a check in memory of Clarence may be sent to Sheridan County 4-H (Awards) 3401 Coffeen Ave, Sheridan, WY 82801, or Hospice of the Big Horns, 1401 W. Fifth Street, Sheridan WY.
A funeral service for Clarence, with Kevin Jones presiding, is planned for 11 a.m. July 1 at Grace Anglican Church in Sheridan with lunch and a celebration of life for Clarence and Peggy to follow.
