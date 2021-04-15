Christina Marie Moore, 42, of Gillette passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021, at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas.
Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Friday at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
She was born April 4, 1979, to David and Susan (Koller) Bennett in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. She attended elementary, middle and high school in Edgemont, South Dakota, and graduated in 1997.
In high school, Christina excelled at basketball and volleyball. She attended and graduated from Western Dakota Tech, earning an associate degree in Medical Administration.
Chrissy began her career at Campbell County Memorial Hospital and worked there until her death.
Chrissy met and fell in love with Jimmy Moore in 1999. They were married in May 2009, and together they had two children, Dylan Dean Moore and Alaina Marie Moore.
Chrissy wasn’t ready to stop being a mother to her kids. She was always crafting with them, supporting them in sports and playing card games. Chrissy was a loving mother, wife and daughter.
She will be missed greatly for her humor, laughter and ability to love. Her passions were her love of reading, crafting, Halloween, watching sappy movies and being there for her children.
Chrissy is survived by her husband, Jimmy; children, Dylan and Alaina Moore; mother, Susan Bennett; her family by choice, Tom and Karen Simons, Sharyn Fredrick, Tom Simons, Shona Earle, Jesse (Eve) Simons, John (Andrea) Simons, Tonya (Chris) Stahl and Keith Simons.
Chrissy was preceded in death by her father, David Bennett.
A memorial has been established in Christina’s name to benefit her children.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
