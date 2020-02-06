Roy Lawrence Daugherty
Former Gillette resident Roy Lawrence Daugherty, 86, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper.
A celebration of life begins at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Samuel Mares American Legion Post 8 in Douglas.
He was born June 22, 1933, to Gilbert Ray and Beulah May (Phillips) Daugherty in Belfry, Montana.
He grew up in Belfry and graduated from Belfry High School. In his younger years, he farmed in the Clarks Fork River Valley.
He married Avis Duciome and they had seven children. The family moved to Gillette, where he worked in the oil field.
The couple later divorced and he moved to Douglas, where he met Sandra B. Anderson. They married Aug. 11, 1975, at Mammoth Hot Springs in Yellowstone National Park. They had one son.
While in the oil field, Mr. Daugherty worked for Pease Brothers, Chinook Pipeline and Northwinds of Wyoming. Over the years he made many close friends.
He was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting and was an excellent marksman. Many happy days were spent hunting on his horse, Skeeter.
He had a beautiful home on the banks of the North Platte River. He was an accomplished carpenter with an eye for detail. He also enjoyed rock cutting and polishing, working in his shop, growing fantastic gardens, cruising around on his faithful lawn tractor “Buck” and casting a line into the Platte from the edge of his lawn.
He got his first pioneer license last fall and was able to hunt with his sons.
Mr. Daugherty is survived by his children, Charles Murphy Daugherty, Cheryl Burkhardt, Carmel Ridenour, Timothy Daugherty, Raney Daugherty, Gina Jones and Kelly Daugherty; 17 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Thomas; sisters, Delores Fraker and June May; an infant son, John Riley Daugherty; and wife, Sandra Daugherty.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you do an act of kindness for someone in need, as so many of Mr. Daugherty’s friends and neighbors did for him. That allowed him to live independently until the end.
The Gorman Funeral Homes Converse Chapel of Douglas is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at gormanfh.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
