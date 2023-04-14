Phyllis L. Andersen, 94, of Spearfish, South Dakota, died Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center in Gillette.
Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 20 at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche.
Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com or attached to this notice at gillettenewsrecord.com.
