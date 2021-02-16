Donald Gene Helde, 79, of Powers Lake, North Dakota, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Belle Fourche, South Dakota.
Funeral services begin at noon Thursday at the Bethel Baptist Church in Powers Lake with pastor Mike Fraunfelter officiating. Donald will be laid to rest at the Bethel Baptist Cemetery in Powers Lake. Friends may call an hour prior to services at the church.
The funeral service will be broadcast. Please follow the link on Donald’s service information at springanstevenson.com.
Because of COVID-19, people are asked to adhere to local and state requirements for social distancing.
Donald was born Nov. 18, 1941, to Laura Hopkins and Clifford Helde. He had one brother, Robert Helde.
Donald graduated in 1960 from Powers Lake High School. He enjoyed archery and participated in 4-H.
From 1964-66, Don served in the U.S. Army and was drafted into the Vietnam War. He would tell a story of going to Kenmare and buying a new car, but when he got home he had received his draft papers and took the car right back.
Don served as a proud soldier and would often tell stories of his time in Vietnam. Don was honorably discharged in 1966. He then returned to Powers Lake and married Loann Rose, and they had a son, Slade.
From 1972-80, Donald was married to Susan Niemitalo and had three children, Matt, Crystal and Shane.
Don and Susan spent their time in Lead, South Dakota, where Don worked at Homestake Mine as an underground gold miner. After a second injury at the mine, Don left and returned to North Dakota. He enjoyed telling stories of his time at the mine and how many feet below the earth he would have to ride the elevator.
In 1986, Don moved to the farm and camped out in a small wood grainery until moving to a small trailer house.
Don then met his soulmate, Ruth. They began their adventure on the farm together and raised sheep, cattle, pigs and a variety of exotic critters. Don would always fuss when Ruth would find a new critter she just had to bring home, even though Don was happy to see her smile.
Each fall, Don and Ruth would host a barbecue at the farm. They would spend the day visiting, eating and playing cribbage and pinochle.
In 2013, after the passing of Ruth, Don continued to build decks, fish, embroider and playing cards at the Gold Dust Casino in Deadwood.
Donald was a very proud grandpa. He would never miss a chance to attend a birthday party, ballgame or visit a good fishing hole. He would welcome any chance to take a photo with one of his precious babies. Don cherished his grandchildren and he would glow whenever one would stop to see him.
Donald will be greatly missed and is truly loved by his 14 grandkids and 18 great-grandkids.
He is survived by his children, Slade Helde, Matt Helde, Crystal Helde and Shane Helde; and stepchildren, Jean Velo, James Skalicky and J.D. Skalicky.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Laura; and his beloved wife, Ruth.
Springan Stevenson Funeral Home in Stanley, North Dakota, is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and leave condolences at springanstevenson.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
