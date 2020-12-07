Ronald Ray Peterson
Ronald Ray Peterson, 68, of Gillette died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Mountain Plaza in Casper.
He was born Feb. 15, 1952, to Ray and Delores Peterson of Sidney, Montana.
He married Roxanne “Roxie” Lockhart in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Feb. 23, 1996.
Mr. Peterson loved life and was always making things interesting.
He is survived by his wife, Roxie; daughter, Karen; mother, Delores; and sisters, Nancy, Kim, Terry and Margie.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Amy Jo; and father, Ray.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place in 2021.
