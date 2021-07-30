Orville William Noldner, 84, of Gillette died Saturday, July 10, 2021, at St. Patrick's Hospital in Missoula, Montana, of cancer.
Funeral services begin at 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 2 at First Assembly of God Church with Pastor Dan Holden officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
He was born May 1, 1937, in Murdo, South Dakota, to Wilhelm and Mamie Noldner. His family moved to Gillette when he was 2, then to Savageton.
He started his education in Savageton. He continued his education when he returned to Gillette. In 1950, the family moved to Newcastle. He completed his education through the eighth grade. He worked many jobs ,starting as a pinsetter in the local bowling alley.
He met the love of his life, Della King, in 1956. They were married in 1958. They made their home in Newcastle, where he worked at Johnston Fuel Liners as a truck driver, a mechanic and a welder. When Johnston’s closed, he went to work at Updike Brothers, where he trained as a heliarc welder.
In 1993, they moved to Walla Walla, Washington. He became a millwright for Louisiana Pacific in Walla Walla and Pilot Rock, Oregon, until the sawmills closed in 1996.
They returned to Newcastle, where he was a welder for Key until he retired in 1999. They returned to Washington.
He enjoyed traveling, and he always dreamed of going through the Blue Ridge Parkway. In 2006, they made that dream come true as they toured the country for several weeks.
In 2012, they moved to Gillette to be closer to Della’s mother. After her passing they returned to Washington. They returned to Gillette in 2018 to be closer to family, and during this time he became a member of the First Assembly of God Church.
Mr. Noldner loved working with wood and made many beautiful pieces of furniture. He also loved being outside working in the yard or camping and spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Della; brother, Larry of Cheyenne; children, Linda Bonefield, Bill and Diana Fusselman, all of Gillette and David of Walla Walla; 14 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Clarence and Jerry; sisters, Caroline, Florence and Louise; and one grandson.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
