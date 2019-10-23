Chris Sessions
Former Gillette resident Chris Sessions, 75, of Casper died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at her home.
Services begin at 11 a.m. Nov. 1 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1922 S. Poplar St., Casper, with Bishop Nathan Bertagnole officiating.
Visitation is from 9:30-11 a.m. prior to the service at the church.
Burial will be at noon Nov. 2 at the Byron Cemetery in Byron.
