Jennifer Kay Sharkey passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at 3:11 p.m. in the intensive care unit at St. Vincent hospital in Billings, Montana.
A wake begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church in Custer, South Dakota, with memorial mass on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 11 a.m.
Jennifer was born Oct. 25, 1980, at Campbell County Memorial Hospital in Gillette to Gary and Sherry (Lang) Sharkey. She was baptized at St. Matthew's Catholic Church in Gillette.
She attended school at Conestoga Elementary. Her athletic career began in the 3rd grade as a Conestoga Piston with Jeff Bauchman and her father, Gary Sharkey as the coaches. The pistons were undefeated in basketball her 5th and 6th grade years.
During the summer months she spent time and helped at the family ranch west of Custer. She became an avid ranch worker helping her mother and brother, Nicholas Gary Sharkey, who was three years younger. They would fence, run equipment and work with cattle and horses.
Jennifer’s horse, Sox, was a registered AQHA horse and was the passion of her life. She and Sox (register of Merit) participated in halter, western pleasure, and trail which they won multiple awards for.
She continued playing basketball and began volleyball at Sage Valley Junior High. Her freshman year at Campbell County High School she started on the varsity volleyball team that was ranked 4th in the nation. The summer between her freshman and sophomore year she injured her knee and struggled through multiple knee surgeries.
After high school she attended Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado. She graduated in four years with honors. She went on to receive her masters degree at CSU in counseling while making the Deans list. While attending CSU she was employed at the swimming pool and weight room working with many of the athletes.
On June 19, 2004, Jennifer was married to Scott Michael Hackley at the cathedral of Our Lady Of Perpetual Help in Rapid City, South Dakota. A daughter was born to this Union on Sept. 4, 2006. Kaylee Mae Hackley instantly became the love of their lives. Throughout their married years they lived in Greeley, Colorado, and Hays, Kansas, where Jennifer worked for Head Start. They spent many weekends and holidays at the ranch in Custer with family.
Jennifer’s mother, Sherry, suffered a brain aneurysm in 2008 and Jennifer became her caregiver and advocate for four years. Jennifer resumed her counseling career in Billings in 2016 where she worked for the Billings School District until the time of her death.
Jennifer spent her free time doing what she loved — spending time at the ranch in Custer with her family. In the summers she enjoyed working with kids at the Hope Ranch outside of Billings.
Although Jennifer’s life was brief on this planet before God called her home, she approached every day with purpose to serve her family, friends and students. Jennifer was a winner her entire life and a tremendous leader never asking anyone in her life to do something she wouldn’t do herself.
Jennifer was preceded in death by her mother, Sherry Sharkey; maternal grandparents, Cliff and Shirley Lang; and paternal grandparents, Michael and Helen Sharkey.
Jennifer is survived by her daughter, Kaylee Hackley; father, Gary Sharkey; brother, Nicholas Sharkey; nephews, Alec and Dominick Sharkey; niece, Jaselyn Sharkey; and sister-in-law, Jacklyn Sharkey; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Arrangements have been placed under the local direction of Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Custer, South Dakota.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.