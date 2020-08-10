Tracy Lee James of Gillette died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at home.
Tracy was born March 7, 1961, in Hot Springs, South Dakota. He lived on the family ranch southwest of Newcastle and attended country schools in the area.
Tracy was active in 4-H and junior rodeos growing up. Tracy helped his mother, Francy Martin, with her racehorses and worked for various racetracks.
Tracy went on to work for James International Refinery in Texas, and from there he worked for various companies in the oil fields.
In October 1989, he married Warrene Conlin.
In the 1990s, Tracy trucked over-the-road to all 48 connected states and Canada. In 2004, Tracy went to work for Black Hills Trucking Inc. in Gillette, where he worked until his passing.
Tracy is survived by his wife; sons, Justin James and James Todd; daughter, Lisa (Dylan) Duckworth; grandchildren, Klasina and Quinlan; mother, Francy Martin of Casper; sister, Kelly (Mike) Daniels of Osage; niece, Holly Daniels and nephews, Josh Daniels and Tom James.
He was preceded in death by his father, Michael James; and brother, Michael “Punk” James.
As per Tracy’s request there will be no services and cremation has taken place.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
