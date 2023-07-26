Mina Maurine (Mader) Chapman went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
Memorial and graveside services begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 at the Bowers Creek Cemetery. A lunch will follow at the Biddle Heritage Center in Biddle, Montana.
Mina was born Feb. 11, 1940, to Tom and Maurine Mader in Gillette, Wyoming. She grew up on the Mader Ranch in S.E. Montana, graduating from Powder River High School in Broadus, Montana, and Black Hills University in Spearfish, South Dakota.
Mina was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; and a nephew.
She is survived by two brothers, Doug of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and David of Biddle, Montana; one sister, Patsy Sabra of Omaha, Nebraska; two daughters, Cheryl Sestak of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Donna Anderson of Kimball, Nebraska; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Mina was much loved and will be greatly missed.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
