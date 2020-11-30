Carole Carson, 74, of Gillette went to Heaven on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, after suffering a battle from pneumonia. She will be sorely missed.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life for Carole Carson from 2-6 p.m. Dec. 6, 2020 in the clubhouse at Bel Nob Golf Course, 4600 Overdale Drive, Gillette.
Carole was born in Deadwood, South Dakota, on Aug. 10, 1946, to Walter and Margaret Sorlie. She grew up in the Faith and the Sturgis, South Dakota, areas.
Carole married Melvin Curtis in 1964. They started their family while Melvin was working the gold mines in Deadwood. They moved their family to Gillette in 1968. The couple later divorced in 1996.
She later married the love of her life, Gary Carson, on May 24, 1997, in Reno, Nevada. Gary and Carole retired in 2015 and enjoyed wintering in the Tucson, Arizona, area. The couple enjoyed traveling and spending time together.
Carole was a dedicated and loving mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment with them.
She loved spending time outdoors and enjoyed camping at Keyhole with her family. Many laughs and stories were told around the campfire.
She had a vivacious personality and made friends quickly, and those who met her loved her for her kindness and beautiful soul.
She loved decorating homes and started working and helping others by selling Home Interior. She later sold Avon for many years and enjoyed socializing with all her customers.
Carole is survived by her husband, Gary Carson; her three daughters, Lori (Brian) Mensing of Gillette, Jolene (Rich) Hallcroft of Sheridan and Angie (Kevin) Taylor of Gillette; stepdaughter, Sherry (Paul) Sangervasi; sister, Peggie (Wes) Jamison of Rapid City, South Dakota; six grandchildren, Tosha Hallcroft, Casey (Randy) Holland, Mason (Jasmin) Mensing, Kelcie Mensing, Brailey Taylor and Ryker Taylor; five great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren, Devon and Emily Donovan; two step-great-grandchildren; and one niece and nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Margaret Sorlie; grandparents, Bridget and Thomas Wicks, Anna and John Sorlie; and great-granddaughter, Morgan Holland.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
