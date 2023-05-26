James Timmer, 81, of Gillette, died Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Campbell County Health.
Mass of Christian burial begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 31 at St. Matthew's Catholic Church.
Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, May 30 at Gillette Memorial Chapel, with a rosary prayer service beginning at 6 p.m.
