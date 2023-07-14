Gayle Irene King Hardy, 70, of Gillette, died Monday July 10, 2023, at her home, after collapsing at home and was unresponsive to treatment.
Memorial services begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday July 26 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 201 Flying Circle Dr. presided over by Pastor Eugene Zeller with a luncheon to follow.
Gayle was born Oct. 24, 1952, in Madison, Wisconsin, to Jean Marie Baumann King and Donald S. King, the oldest of four children.
She attended Randall Preparatory School and graduated in 1970 from West High School in Madison. Growing up she loved music, especially the Beatles. She later moved to Aurora, Colorado, with her family in 1974 and took some college courses.
She married Steven Thomas Hardy May 31, 1980. They lived in Aurora, where she worked at a Lay’s Chips distribution center. The couple had three children. They moved to Gillette in 1993. She worked in the bakery at Albertsons.
Mrs. Hardy was always there for her children, whether it was for school activities, social events, soccer, baseball, T-ball, etc. She was a good artist who loved to draw, paint, and do photography. She was a devout Christian woman, had a very deep knowledge and connection to the bible, and always generous and willing to help others in need.
Mrs. Hardy was very active in church activities at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church and developed very fond relationships there. She loved cooking and baking, and enjoyed watching football and baseball, the Green Bay Packers were her favorite team. She loved traveling.
Gayle is survived by her husband, Steven Hardy; children, Matthew, Timothy, and Stephanie Hardy; sister, Nancy King Amore; brother, Russell King; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Greg King.
Gayle was very charitable and giving in life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following organizations: St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929; Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, P.O. Box 1510, Ranson, WV 25438-4510; Running Strong For American Indian Youth, P.O. Box 52144, Phoenix, AZ 85072-9612; or Prince of Peace Lutheran Church General Fund, 201 Flying Circle Dr., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
