Claude Clive Baumann, 76, of Gillette passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at his home.
Funeral services begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Kenna Lou Rose officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
He was born Sept. 30, 1943, in Eureka, South Dakota, to Wilbert and Florence (Merkel) Baumann.
He grew up and attended school in Wishek, North Dakota. After graduation, he went to Wapeton State School of Science and received a trade degree.
He married Mavis Eisenbeis on June 13, 1965, at the Wishek Lutheran Church. The couple moved to Gillette, where they raised their family while he worked at the Ford dealership and also for the Campbell County School District.
He enjoyed many hobbies, including hunting, traveling abroad, fishing, car restoration and being a member of Mustang Club and Custom Classic Car Club.
Claude is survived by his children, Mitchell Baumann and Michele Baumann; and grandson, Hunter Baumann.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mavis Baumann; and parents, Wilbert and Florence Baumann.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in Claude’s name to Wishek Wildlife Club, 4410 85th St. SE, Wishek, ND 58495.
Memorials and condolences also may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716 or made at walkerfuneralgillette.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
