Carol Ann Tymchuck
Carol Ann (Haberkorn) Tymchuck, 72, of Sheridan died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at her home.
She was born Aug. 31, 1948, in Denver, Colorado, to John Alexander Haberkorn and Grace Margaret Manuello.
She didn’t have a formal education, but used her great taste and love for art to start a career in art framing. She married artist John Christian “Chris” Olesen and chased her three boys while he chased his dreams.
She later married Kevin Tymchuck, with whom she built a wonderful life and enjoyed 34 joyous years.
Mrs. Tymchuck loved music and her boys and was known for her great style and her strong cups of coffee.
She is survived by her husband, Kevin Tymchuck; sons, Chad Anthony Olesen and Clint Ashton Olesen; stepson, Shawn Tymchuck; and three grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; former husband, John Christian Olesen; brother, Robert James Haberkorn; and son, Christopher Andrew Olesen.
She will be deeply missed by all who know and love her.
A memorial service will be at Hellroaring Plateau on Aug. 31.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
