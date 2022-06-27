John Daniel “Danny” Fitch of Kalispell, Montana, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, from a rafting accident.
Danny was born April 24, 1979, in Gillette, Wyoming.
He graduated from the University of Wyoming, while a member of the Wyoming Army Guard. While attending the University of Wyoming, he was a member of the Men’s Rugby Team that placed 2nd in the nation. Danny was selected as a two time All-American Rugby Player and represented the U.S. National team as an American Eagle.
He earned his Doctorate of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College followed by an RN degree. He was a Registered Nurse employed by Logan Health in Kalispell, Montana.
Danny enjoyed staying physically fit, outdoor adventures, and coaching his children. He coached the Flathead High School rugby team to two Montana State Championships.
Danny is survived by his wife, Shannon Fitch (Hardy); children, Jaylyn and Brayton; parents, Susan and Gary Whipkey, and John Fitch; sister, Amanda; niece, Cahle; brothers, Adam and Tanner; in-laws, Ann and Marc Hardy; brother-in-law, Colin Hardy and wife Kara; and niece and nephew, Maryn and Nash Hardy.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to: The Danny Fitch Memorial Fund through UW Rugby: givecampus.com/campaigns/29327/donations/new or Black and Blue Flathead High School Rugby, 780 White Basin Rd., Kalispell, MT 59901 blackandbluerugby.org
Johnson-Gloschat funeral home is caring for Danny and his family.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
