Tana Marie Kimber, 54, of Torrington, passed away Thursday, June 8, 2023, after complications with lung cancer.
Tana was born Jan. 19, 1969, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Roger Mallak and Darlene Anderson. In 1986, she met Phillip Essery in Gillette, after being introduced by his sister. They moved to Texas in March of 1989 and married in 1991. In the next six years, they welcomed three children together.
She spent the later part of her life in Wyoming enjoying time with her siblings and her father. Tana enjoyed floating the river, and multiple activities and she will be missed.
She was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in April 2023.
Tana was preceded in death by her parents; and her nephews, David John Knigge and Khrome David Keller.
Survivors include stepmother, Karen Mallak; children, Katie Ann Foster, and husband Will Foster of Carthage, Texas, Travis Essery of Sealy, Texas, and Tucker Essery of Carthage; grandchildren, Samuel Essery of Elysian Fields, Texas, Dakota Essery of Carthage, and Raney Louise Essery of Sealy; grandpup, Lilly Foster of Carthage; and siblings, including Troy Mallak, Todd Mallak, Toni Bradley and Melissa Beasley, all of Gillette.
She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
A memorial service begins at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at the Davis Park Community House in Carthage, Texas.
Condolences can be sent to 409 N. Adams, Carthage, TX 75633.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
