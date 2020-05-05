Lloyd Donald Gorsuch, 80, of Gillette passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, peacefully at his home. He put up a good fight against the cancer that invaded his body.
He was born March 13, 1940, in Cherry County, Nebraska, to Art and Edna Gorsuch. He spent part of his first years in country school and finished in the Mullen Public Schools.
He worked on various ranches after he and Janet Meredith were married in 1960. Later, he, Janet and family moved to Rapid City, South Dakota, where he became a welder and had his own welding shop.
He and Janet had three children, Gordon, Larry and Merri. After he and Janet divorced, he moved to Gillette in 1974.
He went to work at the Kerr-McGee Jacobs Ranch Coal Mine and was a coal shovel operator for many years. He loved his job and on his days off, he lived the fast, hard life that he loved best.
He enjoyed racing stock cars with his boys and nephews, showing them up many times. During that time in his life, he married Nancy Castleberry on Feb. 22, 1989, and they built up a little ranch southwest of Gillette.
He drove truck, carrying all different kinds of items for many years. He enjoyed his cattle and Nancy's alpacas and a special dog, Chip-a-Hoy.
Lloyd is survived by his wife, Nancy; children, Larry (Loretta) Gorsuch and Merri (Dave) Wills; stepson, Allen (Renita) Castleberry; stepdaughters, Mary Allemand and Leann Castleberry; two brothers, Wayne (Janet) Gorsuch of Alliance, Nebraska, and Paul Gorsuch of Casper; two brothers-in-law, Gary Hubert of Torrington and Bill Burt of Burwell, Nebraska; one sister-in-law, Wanda Gorsuch of Gillette; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews who he loved very much.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Raymond Gorsuch; sisters, Viola Hicks, Lois Hampton, Dorothy Boyer, Francis Burt and Opal Hubert; parents, Art and Edna Gorsuch; his beloved son, Gordon Gorsuch; and special dog, Chip-a-Hoy.
We will miss his carefree attitude and loving ways so much, but we know he is at peace with the world.
There will be a memorial service at a later date at the Moose Lodge in Gillette.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
