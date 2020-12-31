Nola died in the Park Falls Hospital in Wisconsin. Don’t be sad for Nola Wallace’s passing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Wallace; parents, Myrtle and Henry Nubson; and two older sisters, Patricia (Nubson) Blooquist and ReNee (Nubson) Rouse. She is now with them.
She leaves behind a brother, Henry C. “Buster" (Geri) Nubson; sister, Vernette "Skip" (Bill) Moravek; and nieces, nephews and friends.
Nola graduated from Greenbush High School in Minnesota in 1958. She went on to nursing school at Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to receive her Registered Nurse degree in 1961.
She married Donald Wallace in a Greenbush wedding in 1962 and moved to Glendive, Montana, where her husband originated. He worked in a clothing store until the couple moved to Gillette and started their own western clothing store, called “The Store,” until his death in 1997.
Nola started the Gillette County Public Health in the courthouse with co-worker Hannah Heath. As the community continued to grow, so did the staff of Public Health. The county built its own facility, where she continued to work until they built an even bigger facility to accommodate the growth of the staff and programs as the city/county continued to grow. The agency went from a staff of Nola, a secretary and nursing aid to a staff of 25 when she retired.
She was the director of Campbell County Public Health for 42 years. She was the only one in her nursing class who worked full time during the 50 years from their graduation.
Upon her retirement, the governor of Wyoming honored her by declaring Nola Wallace Day. She also went to her last State Public Health meeting and was awarded Wyoming Public Health Worker of the Year.
After retirement, the county commissioners appointed her to two three-year terms on the County Museum Board. She served as an officer of the State and Local Nurses Association, locally as an officer in PEO, Beta Sigma Phi, Women in Business, Exalted Ruler of the ELKS Lodge and a member of Peace Lutheran Church council and committees. She was one of five who organized Gillette Hospice.
She once had a supervisor tell her that since God didn’t grant them the ability to have children, "We were meant to take care of the community," which Don did in the business world and she did in the health dept. Nola was very proud of being a godmother to Connie (Bloomquist) Weber, Brian Bloomquist and Daniel Moravek.
After her retirement, she loved to travel, which included trips to Luxembourg to visit her sister, Paris, southern France, Belgium, Italy, Rome, Germany, Australia, New Zealand and several trips on a Mississippi River paddleboat.
Nola will be buried next to her husband, Donald, in Glendive Montana. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
